14 die, 923 injured in 924 road traffic accidents in Punjab

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 924 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these RTCs, 14 people died, whereas 923 were injured. Out of this, 488 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 435 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.

The majority (68%) involved Motorbikes, therefore effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce this and increasing the number of Road Traffic Crashes.

Further, the analysis showed that 385 drivers, 49 underage drivers, 140 pedestrians, and 412 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 239 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 226 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 73 in Faisalabad with 76 victims and at third Multan with 62 RTCs and 60 victims.

The details further reveal that 937 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 776 males & 161 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 169 were under 18 years of age, 501 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 267 victims were reported above 40 years of age. According to the data 811 motorbikes, 111 auto-rickshaws, 100 motorcars, 32 vans, 10 passenger buses, 25 trucks, and 100 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.