Christmas cake ceremony held at Rescue HQ

Director-General of Punjab Emergency ServiceDrRizwan Naseer has said that Christmas is a day to renew the pledge to promote mutual love, brotherhood, tolerance, and social justice.

He said that the teaching of Jesus is a beacon for all humanity. He expressed that all Masihi employees in the service are equally contributing to the provision of timely emergency care to victims of emergencies without any discrimination. He expressed these views while addressing a Christmas Cake-cutting ceremony held at Rescue Headquarters here on Tuesday. It was organized by Emergency Services Academy in collaboration with Masihi employees of Rescue Headquarters and District Lahore. Deputy Director HR, Dr Foaad Shahzad Mirza, Registrar, Dr Muhammad Farhan Khalid, Social Welfare Officer Ms Sumaria Liquat, and a great number of Masihi employees from Rescue Headquarters, Academy and District Lahore also participated in the ceremony.

On this occasion, Dr. Rizwan Naseer wished the greetings of Christmas with Masihi Rescuers serving across Punjab. He also appreciated all Masihi brothers for rendering their valuable contribution to the development of Pakistan in various fields. He acknowledged the role of Christian employees and lauded their contribution to the uplift of Rescue 1122. He advised them to strictly follow corona pandemic standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb Covid-19 and pray for those who are affected by the coronavirus. Dr Rizwan Naseer also lauded the services of Masihi employees during Covid-19 and acknowledged the services of non-operational to ensure the cleanliness of premises of Emergency Service Academy, Headquarters, and all Rescue offices services. He added that people of all religions living in Pakistan irrespective of race and color are all compatriots of Pakistan. We should become a nation and play our role in the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

Pastor Eric Peter said that all human beings are equally important and you should serve humanity without any discrimination. He advised them that they should think positively and prove them a good employee of this prestigious service as every department gives value to its best employees. On this occasion, Masihi employees of Headquarters, Academy and Lahore wished each other Christmas greetings by singing traditional religious songs and expressing good wishes for the New Year.