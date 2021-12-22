Ashrafi, Tariq Jameel meet Sri Lankan High Commissioner, apologizes for Sialkot tragedy

ISLAMABAD: Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and the Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi and renowned preacher and religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel visited Sri Lankan high commission and apologized for the Sialkot tragedy.

Talking to the media, after meeting Sri Lankan High Commissioner in Pakistan, Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama, Hafiz Mohammad Tahir Ashrafi condemning the Sialkot incident said that the Sialkot factory management has decided to bear all the expenses of the two children of Priyantha Kumara Diyawadana , a 49-year-old, Sri Lankan citizen lynched by a mob on December 3, 2021, in Sialkot. The administration has also given a job to Sri Lankan citizen in the factory.

Maulana Tariq Jameel apologized for the incident saying our religion does not allow such barbarity. Our religion does not allow oppression at all.

Maulana Tariq Jameel said that Islam’s literal meaning refers to submission, surrender and peaceful reconciliation, especially compliance with divine directives. Muslims adhere to the Quran and Sunnah and are required to obey these directives.

Holy Quran says Whoever kills an innocent person it is as though he has killed all mankind, and whoever saves a life it is as though he has saved all mankind.

The usurer deserves severe punishment and the one who killed the innocent deserves punishment, he said adding they were visiting Sri Lankan High Commission for seeking an apology.

The whole Pakistani national was ashamed of that barbarity.No one has the right to burn anyone.

He asked people to follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). Speaking on the occasion Sri Lankan high commissioner thanked both dignitaries for visiting and said that the Sri Lankan government was fully satisfied with the steps taken by the Pakistani government.