Employer shot dead a man in Gujranwala for demanding salary

GUJRANWALA: In a shocking incident, a labourer was allegedly shot dead by his employer in the Ghakhar Mandi area of Gujranwala here on Tuesday for demanding his salary.

According to police, the worker demanded his salary from his employer and the issue led to a heated debate.

The accused shot at the labourer and wounded him. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have registered a case against the attacker on a complaint of the victim’s father and launched an investigation.

In a similar incident that was reported this year in January, a domestic worker was allegedly set on fire by the employer for demanding salary in Multan.

Umar Akram, a resident of Wapda Town, hired a boy, Irashad, as domestic help. The domestic help was reportedly not paid salary for around two months. Despite multiple requests, the employer did not pay him a salary.