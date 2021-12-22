‘Fast Track Pathway’ initiative launched

The countrywide health initiative “Fast Track Pathway” was launched at a ceremony held at a local hotel. An MOU signing ceremony was held between BIDE and Ferozsons Laboratories Limited for the implementation of this project.

Addressing the ceremony, the Project Director, Dr Zahid Miyan, from Baqai Institute of Diabetology and Endocrinology, told that; Foot involvement is one of the major and devastating complications of diabetes. It is estimated that approximately 3,000,000 people with diabetes in Pakistan have foot ulcers while approximately 300,000 people loose their limbs to diabetes, every year, he told further. The huge burden of diabetic foot and the high frequency of avoidable amputations strongly necessitate consolidated and unified efforts. Dr Zahid highly appreciated the leading role of Prof Abdul Basit, the Director of BIDE, who always emphasized on nationwide improvement in diabetic foot care. In that context the “Fast Track pathway” has been launched in Pakistan, Dr Zahid declared.

Mr. Osman Khalid Waheed, the CEO of Ferozsons Laboratories Limited, informed the audience that Ferozsons Laboratories Limited will be one of the partners in the implementation of the project in Collaboration with Baqai Institute of Diabetology and Endocrinology (BIDE) , National Association of Diabetes Educators of Pakistan (NADEP) and Pakistan Working Group on the Diabetic Foot (PWGDF). Mr. Waheed also spoke about Ferozsons’ commitment to partner with key organizations such as BIDE, which are continually working for the welfare of Diabetic Patients.

On this occasion, Ferozsons Laboratories Limited Team was trained to carry out basic foot examination and to give necessary information to Diabetic patients for taking care of their feet. The training was carried out by Dr. Zahid Miyan, Dr. Saif Ul Haq, Dr. Riaz Ahmed and Dr. Zafar Abbassi.