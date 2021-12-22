OLX Mall announces partnership with TCL to expand electronics range

OLX Mall, the E-Commerce platform of OLX Pakistan, and TCL, one of the biggest brands of televisions signed a partnership agreement to make TCL televisions and other products available on the e-commerce platform.

TCL’s entire assortment, from high-end Mini LEDs to Smart TVs will be accessible on OLX Mall. In addition to this, TCL’s new line of air purifiers and soundbars will also be available for purchase. Customers would also be able to take advantage of free shipping nationwide.

A signing ceremony was held at OLX Pakistan’s head office in Lahore. In attendance were Umair Munir (GM e-commerce), Adil Anver (Associate Director Commercial & Growth), Usman Zikria (Category Manager for Electronic), Hamza Nadeem (Key Account Manager), Badar Usman (Campaign Manager), Ayesha Akram (PR Manager) from OLX Pakistan and Khizer Khalid (Assistant Manager Ecommerce), Majid Khan Niazi (Director) from TCL.

“TCL – No.1 LED TV brand of Pakistan is proud to partner with E-commerce giant Olx Pakistan.” Said Majid Khan Niazi, Director (TCL). “We further aim to provide the best shopping experience for all our products on OLX Mall which includes the latest Mini LED TVs, QLED TVs, UHD TVs, Smart TVs, Smart Air Purifier and Vacuum Cleaner.This Partnership with Olx Mall will help us serve our customers in a better way.”

“We are delighted to formalize our relationship with TCL,” said Mr. Adil Anver, Associate Director Commercial & Growth (OLX Pakistan). “Recent year has indicated a noteworthy shift to online shopping and we’re very excited to expand the product range of the electronics category. We’re certain that with this alliance we will be able to grow our businesses together.”