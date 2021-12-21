PPP trying to woo PML-N for no-trust motion against PM

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) continues to convince Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz to move a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in early February or late next month.

Sources close to PML-N disclosed that PPP South Punjab President and former governor Punjab Makhdoom Ahmad Mehmood, who met former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in London about a week back, had proposed the same to him. Mehmood wanted Nawaz’s green light for the purpose.

Reportedly, Nawaz had a few questions for Mehmood. He wanted to know how many treasury members PPP could ensure to vote for the no-confidence motion.

Makhdoom Mehmood hinted that around 30 members from the treasury could agree to side with the opposition.

Nawaz Sharif however warned that despite a clear majority in the Senate, the opposition could not get its own chairman elected. He also pointed out that the first move, if agreed to at all, should be against Buzdar government in Punjab.

No-confidence motion against PM Khan, he thought would only succeed if the Punjab government was in the control of the opposition parties.

Nawaz also had a long list of complaints against PPP, especially against former president Asif Zardari. He then proposed that if the no-confidence motion was carried, the elected prime minister should immediately dissolve the National Assembly and call for fresh elections. Same should happen in Punjab.

He also proposed that the opposition parties need to enter into a fresh Charter of Democracy to ensure that any government that comes into power after a fair and free election would be allowed to work without any destabilizing politics by the other parties.

Mehmood on his return will take former president Asif Zardari into confidence.

PPP’s top leadership will have a huddle in Larkana on December 27 after observing the death anniversary of former PM Benazir Bhutto to decide the future course of action.