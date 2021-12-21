Dengue kills two, infects five in last 24 hours

On Tuesday, dengue fever killed two people in Lahore taking the overall death toll in Punjab to 163 in 2021.

However, five persons were infected during the last 24 hours across Punjab including four in Lahore and one in Faisalabad taking the tally to 25,225 so far in the current year.

Primary and Secondary Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said that anti-dengue squads have boosted campaigns and discarded dengue larva from 42 indoor and outdoor places.

The Health secretary appealed to people to keep their environment clean to fight with dengue virus.