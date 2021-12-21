Buzdar chairs meeting to review development projects

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday chaired a meeting at his office to review the progress on development schemes in the Koh-e-Suleman area of DG Khan. According to official sources, the CM directed to finalize master plans for THQ hospital and tehsil complex without any delay, adding that land should also be allocated for judges and lawyers’ chambers.Similarly, the soil and water quality testing should be completed without any delay, he added. The CM termed the district development package a historic step to ensure holistic development and inclusive growth in the province. He further said that Sorra Dam would benefit the people of the area by providing water for irrigation purposes to boost agriculture. Previous rulers increased the difficulties of the people instead of resolving the problems of people, he added.













