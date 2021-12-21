Six students inducted into Quill and Scroll Honor Society

Six Pakistani students were inducted into the Quill and Scroll Honor Society. The ceremony was organized by Eye on Ivy at their head office located at Upper Mall Lahore.

The students were Muhammad Ahmed Qayyum from SICAS Liberty Campus, EishaMudassar from Lahore Grammar School DHA, Faraz Ajmal from SICAS, Rafay Omer from Acton Academy, XainabMubashir from Headstart School and Eshaal Fatima Bashir from Learning Alliance International. The ceremony was run by Executive Director Quill and Scroll Society, Jeff Browne and Shanza N. Khan, CEO Eye on Ivy with special guestFahd Husain, a senior journalist.

The ceremony consisted of lighting candles to represent the eight guiding principles while the new members read passages describing each one’s meaning to the society. The six inductees received a certificate and pin.

Quill and Scroll is an international high school journalism honor society that recognizes and encourages both individual and group achievements in scholastic journalism. It sponsors contests and other programs for students around the world.