Bowler Yasir Shah, friend booked in 14 year girl’s rape case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police have registered a case against Test cricketer Yasir Shah’s friend Farhan for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl.

A woman has lodged a complaint against the right-arm bowler at the Shalimar Police Station. Police have launched an investigation into the matter after registering FIR.

The complainant in FIR claimed that Yasir’s friend, Farhan, had allegedly raped her at gunpoint and also filmed her obscene video. “The national cricketer and his friend also threatened her to share the video on social media,” the FIR said.

She claimed that Yasir Shah also warned of embroiling her in the case if she approached the police. The FIR further states that Yasir Shah also used his influence to coerce the minor to marry his friend, Farhan.

Yasir Shah is yet to comment on the allegations.