Shaukat Tarin elected senator from KP

PESHAWAR: Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has elected a senator on a vacant seat from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) by securing 87 votes.

The polling for the by-election was held in the old hall of the K-P Assembly which began at 9am and continued till 4pm. After the development, Tarin is expected to be appointed as the finance minister once again. Others candidates including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Zahir Shah and Awami National Party (ANP) Shaukat Jamal Ameerzada have secured 13 votes each in the by-election.

The newly-elected senator said that he will make efforts for KP to get hydel power profits and vowed that he will visit the province every month besides working efficiently for the citizens. He said that the people of the province have rendered matchless sacrifices during the war against terrorism. Tarin said that the government has launched Ehsaas Rashan Programme in K-P which will benefit 20 million families.

Earlier in November, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Ayub Afridi had resigned as a member of the upper house of Parliament to create a seat for Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Shaukat Tarin in the Senate.