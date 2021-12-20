Pakistan and Somalia pledge to cement ties

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday met his counterpart from Somalia Abdisaid Mouse Ali wherein he reassured the continued training opportunities for diplomatic, defense, banking, health and IT professionals.

The foreign minister, in a meeting held on the margins of the 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, appreciated the presence of over 2000 Somali students in different educational institutions in Pakistan as their preferred destination under Pakistan’s Technical Assistance Program.

The two ministers recalled their historic, fraternal and trust based ties, anchored deeply in common faith and values. They exchanged views on bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest. The excellent cooperation, shared perceptions and traditional support for each other at multilateral fora were highlighted during the interaction.

Both sides expressed satisfaction on the current status of their bilateral relationship and shared the common desire and keenness for enhanced engagement at all levels.

Both Ministers expressed readiness to conclude MoU for ‘Bilateral Political Consultations’ between the Foreign Ministries and advance technical cooperation for supporting the national database of Somalia.

Extending full support for the efforts of Somalian government for promoting peace and progress in the country, Foreign Minister Qureshi extended a cordial invitation to his counterpart for a bilateral visit to Pakistan.