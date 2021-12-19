Simulation exercises for Public Accounts Committee (PAC) conducted by PAW

LAHORE: Simulation exercises for Public accounts committee (PAC) were successfully conducted by Directorate General Performance Audit Wing (PAW) under the umbrella of Auditor General of Pakistan at Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad.

Recently Simulation Exercise for PAC was held at Conference room of Auditor General of Pakistan from 2 December,3 December 2021 and was chaired by Auditor General of Pakistan Mr. Ajmal Gondal. The PAAS Officers (BPS 19-21) actively participated in this exercise.

The main idea of these simulation exercises was to improve the presentation skills of PAAS Officers. These exercises were attended by Deputy Auditor General(s), Director General(S) and Director(s) Audit. These Mock PAC sessions have been convened at major cities for PAAS officers (BPS-19-20). Each session was recorded for feedback/ improvement.

The objective of these mock exercises was to make audit officers; directors and director generals to be more expressive and impressive while making their presentations during PAC. They have to be very communicative once they are narrating audit paras and confronting the questions/ answers from PAC members as well as responses from PAOs.

Auditor General of Pakistan appreciated the efforts of performance audit wing in his opening remarks. He briefly explained the purpose of this activity along with key points that must be kept in mind while presenting audit paras in PAC. Relevant rules, regulations, rules of business of the entity whose paras are presented in PAC must be with DG. Audit brief must be in written from and specific about main points. It must be self-explanatory. The speaking & Presentation of audit para effects its materiality and liveliness.