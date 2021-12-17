UNGA adopts Pakistan’s resolution on right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted a Pakistan-sponsored resolution titled “Universal Realization of the Right of the People to Self-Determination” by consensus of all member states.

It was co-sponsored by 72 countries, a statement issued by the Foreign Office said.

The resolution supports the right of self-determination for all peoples under subjugation, alien domination and foreign occupation. This includes the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“Due to the universal character of the right to self-determination and its continued applicability in situations of foreign occupation and intervention, this resolution secured the support of all UN member states,” the statement read.

“This annual affirmation by the General Assembly serves to preserve the legitimacy of the freedom struggle of peoples under colonial and foreign occupation. It offers hope that destinies will be decided in accordance with the principles of justice enshrined in the UN Charter, UN resolutions and international law.”

The FO said the adoption of this Pakistan-sponsored resolution will provide the people of IIOJK with hope in their just struggle for self-determination and freedom from Indian oppression and occupation.