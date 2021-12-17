Passengers, drivers vaccinated at M-2, motorway choke

ISLAMABAD: National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) along with Secretary RTA Rawalpindi and Motorway Police on Friday checked the vaccination status of passengers and drivers of public transport at M-2 and Motorway Choke.

The teams inspected the vaccination certificates of passengers on buses of various routes. Vaccinations were given to unvaccinated passengers on buses by the District Health Team on the spot. NCOC and RTA teams directed the drivers and passengers that they would not allow to travel without vaccination.