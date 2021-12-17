Dense fog, cold wave engulfs major cities in Punjab

On Friday morning, dense fog in Punjab reduced visibility to dangerously low levels in a number of cities, disrupting road and air traffic as well as people’s daily lives.

The dense fog fully swallowed Punjab cities like as Lahore, Jahanian, Okara, Sahiwal, Pattoki, Mian Channu, Multan, and Kharian.

Visibility was down to very low in a number of cities including Sahiwal, Gujrat, Kharian, Jhelum, Tilla Gang, Okara, Pakpattan and Arifwala.

Motorway, M4, was shut down from Jalalpur Pirwala to Rahimyar Khan and from Shamkot to Pindi Bhattian while Motorway, M5, was reopened for traffic.

The fog descended on the plains, while precipitation in the Northern Areas continued to blanket the high mountains in snow.

The temperature in Leh has plunged to minus 12 degrees Celsius, and the same has happened in Kalat. In Kalam and Skardu, the temperature dropped to minus nine degrees Celsius, while in Astore, it was minus eight degrees Celsius.

Heavy fog around Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore has reduced visibility limit on the runway which disrupted the flights schedule. The situation was similar at Sialkot and Faisalabad airports.