Access to facts, truth can make provision of justice easy: PHC CJ

Chief Justice (CJ) Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Qaiser Rasheed Thursday said that access to the facts and truth can make it easy for judges and lawyers to provide justice to the masses without any delay.

Addressing Swabi Bar here at the inauguration of two new court rooms at the Judicial Complex Shah Mansoor here, he said that the competent lawyers and judges can play a vital role in provision of justice to common man.

He said that Bench and Bar are inter-related and difference between the two cand hamper smooth process of justice in the society.

Referring to deficiency of civil judges in district Swabi, he said that soon the issue would be resolved.

He said the issues of Swabi bar would be resolved on priority basis while a digital library and solar system would be also provided to the bar at earliest.

Later, President District Bar Malik Daniyal, General Secretary Tayyab Zaman, member Bar Council Syed Mubashir Shah of Swabi bar presented shield and traditional Shawl to the Chief Justice.

The PHC registrar, Sessions judges Swabi Mohammad Rauf Khan, President Tehsil Lahore Tanveer Shahzad, administrative officers and lawyers’ community attendant the event.