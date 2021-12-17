Opposition involved in sale and purchase of votes: Khawar

SACM and Spokesman Punjab government Hasaan Khawer, while talking to media and addressing a seminar held at a private university today has termed the by-election in Khanewal was a trailer of NA-133 where oppositions parties were involved in sale and purchase of votes. Hasaan Khawer said that PPP and PML-N, in exchange for money and rations with voters, were trying to give respect to their hollow slogan “Vote Ko Izzat Do”.

He said that PTI’s Ehsaas Rashan Programme has confused these people and they are unable to bear the success of this public welfare scheme. Opposition cannot see the citizens of Punjab getting health cover adding that the Election Commission should take notice of their sale and purchase of votes. He said that sugar is being provided to the people at control rate in Punjab as well as through Ehsaas Rashan Programme. A rashan package of worth Rs. 120 billion has been given for this purpose, he stated. Hasaan Khawer further maintained that the Prime Minister and Chief Minister have given a health package of Rs. 400 billion. He said that opposition cannot tolerate that people should feel themselves first class citizen of the country. The present government is taking practical measures for the uplift of public hospitals now people will not have to wait outside the hospitals for the treatment.

Responding to questions from media representatives, Hasaan Khawar stated that the why PML-N has not forgotten the era of eighties and nineties, therefore they are still involved in selling and purchasing of votes. Replying to another question, he said that Hamza Shahbaz had forgotten that corruption had been the hallmark of his party which he could not be concealed.

They started levelling allegations, if they failed to buy the conscience of any person. He said that the development projects are being completed at half price which were costed double in PML-N regime. He quote the example of Metro and said that after eight years incumbent government gave contract at half rate. The burden of circular debts on people is the result of these same examples of corruption. He added that convicted culprit of Avenfield is not in the country. He further asked from where 16 billion rupees came in the employees’ accounts?

He advised the PML-N to limit their singing abilities to their private gatherings and do not try to give lame excused to the people. He said that people are asking them about their looting and plundering and they are trying to befool them by singing songs. He said that the availability of gas in industries and homes is being ensured. Our gas reserves are declining by nine per cent every month,” he informed. Despite of all the hardships, we will provide LNG to the industrial sector. However, government is also looking for its permanent solution. He said that government had made promise with the people that petroleum prices will be reduced as the same will go down at international marker and We have fulfilled our promise.

Meanwhile, a high level meeting of the Tourism Department was held under the chairmanship of Hasaan Khawar in which Secretary Tourism Asadullah Faiz along with senior officials of Archeology, Museums, Tourism Services Department (DTS) and TDCP participated. Hasaan Khawar was briefed on the development schemes of the tourism department. The departments of tourism, archeology, DTS and projects were discussed in detail on this occasion.

A meeting was also held between Hasaan Khawar and World Bank Task Team Leader Karan Afzal in this regard in which most of the projects for the development of tourism in Punjab were discussed.