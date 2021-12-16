We will never fail survivors, parents of APS martyrs: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: In a message on the seventh anniversary of the attack on the Army Public School (APS) in Peshawar, Prime Minister Imran Khan asserted on Thursday that he would never let down the survivors and parents of the martyred children.

“Dec 16, 2014, terrorists attacked & martyred over 140 ppl incl 132 children in APS, Peshawar,” Prime Minister Khan tweeted.

“Pak[istan] has successfully defeated terrorism. I reiterate we will never let down the survivors & parents of our martyred children. There is zero tolerance for violence & those using it as a tool.”

On this day in 2014, more than 150 people, including 134 children and staff members were martyred in a blatant act of terrorism at the Army Public School (APS) Peshawar.

It is noteworthy that the prime minister had last month appeared before a Supreme Court bench in a case related to the 2014 attack on Army Public School in Peshawar.

He assured the top court of taking action against all those responsible for the carnage and addressing the grievances of the parents of the APS martyrs.