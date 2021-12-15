Dense fog engulfs plain areas of the country; Motorways shut down

On Wednesday(today), dense fog engulfed the plain areas of the country shutting down several motorways for traffic.

Motorway, M1, was closed for traffic from Peshawar to Rashkai, Motorway, M3, was shut down for traffic from Lahore to Samundri and also from Lahore to Sialkot and also Motorway, M2, was closed from Lahore to Pindi Bhattian.

Motorway police have now been announcing for many days about observing caution while travelling on motorways and highways after the happening of serious accidents resulting to the loss of lives.

They even asked people if possible not to travel amid foggy conditions.

The Motorway police said these motorways will be reopened for traffic as soon as the fog is lifted.