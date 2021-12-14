Provincial education ministers to discuss winter vacations today

The Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) will be held on Tuesday (today) at 5.30 pm to decide the date of winter vacations and vaccination of school children against coronavirus.

According to a circular issued by the Ministry of Education’s Additional Secretary Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, the meeting will commence at 5.30 pm and will be attended by all provincial education ministers.

The meeting will discuss the proposal to shift the winter break to January 2022, review reforms related to the provincial education system and vaccination of children between the age groups of 12 to 18, among other things.

The conference announcement comes only days after the Federal Directorate of Education’s (FDE) teaching and non-teaching personnel declared that their 10-day strike would be called off and that educational activities would resume.

The announcement came after the FDE Joint Action Committee held a plethora of talks with Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood and senior officials of the education ministry.