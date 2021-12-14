Treat for Photographers – TECNO Camon 18 Premier with Gimbal technology

2021 has been the year smartphones have competed to release the best devices with unique features. Pakistan’s favorite smartphone brand, TECNO, has also been part of this race releasing back-to-back heavy gaming smartphones to premium flagship devices. Recently, TECNO released the Camon 18 series, which comes with the latest technology and some exceptional camera features.

The Camon 18 Premier stands out for its outstanding Gimbal Technology and 60x Zoom. Let’s see below what the hype is all about.

Exceptional Gimbal Technology:

Many smartphones come and go, but only a few retain photographers’ attention. Camon series, already popular for its exclusive TAIVOS technology, has stepped up its game with the Camon 18 Premier. This smartphone comes with Gimbal technology which offers stability and anti-blurriness in videos. We tested this feature ourselves to see if this device could replace professional cameras, and it definitely can! The Gimbal feature shoots anti-shaky and anti-blurry videos while ensuring the people in the frame are always in the spotlight. We were happy with how clear and professional our videos came out to be.

Staggering Camera Resolution and outstanding features:

The Camon 18 Premier is equipped with a high-resolution 64MP back and 32MP front camera. The back camera takes professional pictures with bright and vibrant colors, without making them overexposed or artificially beautified. The 60x Hyper Zoom feature in this device offers a professional experience as it takes zoomed-in pictures without making them blurry or distorted. We took nature pictures, group portraits, selfies, and much more using the Camon 18 Premier and can assure you this smartphone has it all!

Massive Storage, Fast Processor, and an incredible Display:

Along with outstanding camera quality and features, the Camon 18 Premier comes with the G69 fast processor, great for gaming and browsing. We played several heavy games on the device, including Fortnight, Asphalt, and PUBG, and were surprised by how smooth the response was. Paired with the 120Hz AMOLED Display, our experience got even better! The 120Hz refresh rate helped in smooth gaming while making sure there was no lag. Moreover, the high-quality AMOLED Display was perfect for binge-watching movies without straining the eyes. Not only this, the Camon 18 Premier also comes with 256GB+8GB storage, so we were far from running out of space.

Altogether, the Camon 18 Premier is the perfect photography smartphone that won’t make you miss your professional camera! So, if you want to upgrade your device, you should definitely consider going for the Camon 18 Premier.