Interior minister asks PDM to change protest date of March 23

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Monday asked the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to change the date of their protest scheduled for March 23 due to it being Pakistan Day. Talking to media, the minister said it had been clarified to the opposition parties that they would be responsible if any untoward incident would occur on March 23. “No action would be taken against you if you won’t take law in your hands”, Sheikh Rashid said to PDM leaders. Earlier, Sheikh Rashid said PDM’s decision of ‘mehgayi march’ (March against

price hike) on Pakistan Day would not give be a suitable decision as few routes of Islamabad would be closed before March 23 due to the Pakistan Day Parade. “The opposition called for a long march on Pakistan Day. As it is a national issue, I invite the opposition to think about it. The opposition has set a wrong date for the long march,” he remarked. The minister expressed hope that Imran Khan would control inflation in about four months.

Meanwhile, the interior minister said the cyber-crime wing would be strengthened to meet the emerging challenges as more resources would be provided to them. He said that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing would recruit 509 people on merit, for which 1.2 million applications had been received. The minister informed more resources would be provided to the FIA Cyber Wing while 2,000 recruitments would also be made on merit in Islamabad police.

He said the projects of Mother and Child Hospital in Rawalpindi, Nullah Leh and Ring Road would be completed in the present tenure of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s government. He said eighty to ninety percent work on the Mother and Child Hospital, Rawalpindi had been completed, adding, Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate it on February 28, next.