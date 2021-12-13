Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif’s wedding festivities are in full swing.

Family, friends and special guests are showing up at the back-to-back events in Lahore and Islamabad. The mayon of Junaid was held at the farmhouse of PML-N leader Abbas Afridi while his in-laws opted for their Chak Shehzad farmhouse.

The venues were fully decorated and illuminated while horse dance and singing were too part of the ceremonies.

Rukhsti will be on 14th December and Valima on 17th December in Lahore.

The couple has already celebrated some events in Lahore and later a Mehendi function was held in Islamabad.

However, the pictures are circulating on social media while netizens admire the looks of Maryam Nawaz at all the events of her son.

Furthermore, Junaid Safdar wore white shalwar kameez with a royal blue waistcoat and an off-white silk shawl around his shoulder.

Ayesha appeared in a light-grey sharara having gold and silver embroidery and patchwork plus a silver necklace studded with a black gemstone in the center. Maryam Nawaz dressed up in a Tuscan-sun colored sharara with elaborate embroidery.

The couple’s nikah ceremony was held in London a couple of months ago which Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retired) Safdar could not attend as their names were on the no-fly list.

Maryam Nawaz took to Instagram to express her feelings when she wrote, “The happiest moments of my life, Masha’Allah” along with a picture of Junaid Safdar standing with her.

Netizens pour love and wishes for the newlywed couple.