Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani’s film under spotlight

Director – Abhishek kapoor (Eariler films Aryan (2006), Rock on!! (2008), kai po che(2013), Rock on!! 2, Fitoor (2016), Kedarnath (2018)

Producer – Bhushan Kumar,Pragya Kapoor, Krishan Kumar, Abhishek Nayyar,

Starring – Ayushmann Khurrana (Earlier films Vicky donor(2012), Nautanki sala(2013), Bewakoofiyaan (2014), Hawaizaada (2014), Dum laga ke Haisa (2015),Tumhaari sulu(2017), Article 15 (2018), Shubh mangal Saavdhan(2017), Bareilly ki Barfi (2017), Meri Pyaari Bindu (2017), Andhadhun(2018), Badhai ho (2018), Bala (2019), DreamGirl(2019), Gulaboo Sitabo(2020)

Vaani Kapoor (Earlier films Shuddh Desi Romance (2013), Befikre(2016), War (2019), Bell Bottom (2021)

Story – Abhishek kapoor, Supratik sen, Tushar paranjpe,

Cinematography – Manoj Lobo.

Editor – Chandan Arora

Music – Sachin- Jigar

Screenplay – Tushar Paranjpe

Plus points

1) Ayushmann Khurrana has done a good job. He has really worked hard on his body and is excellent in his role. He has again proven that he is the most versatile actor picking diverse subjects. Vaani Kapoor looks glamorous and performed quite well.

2) Full marks to director (Abhishek kapoor) for picking up a very bold story. He executed quite well.

3) Story is quite unique. Screenplay is decent at places but is not upto the mark

Dialougues are funny and bold.

4) Music is good but doesn’t have a chart buster song.

5) Film is full of romance with lots of bedroom and kissing scenes.

Minus points

1) Editing could have been sharper. Film drags at places.

2) To educate today’s audience with sex education is not a novel idea .

3) The biggest minus point is the transgender subject which would appeal to elite audience of the multiplexers only. Single screen audience won’t be interested. The entire film is in Punjabi which is difficult to understand some times.

4) Film is not laugh riot. It’s entertain in parts.

5) Film lacks in emotional appeal. It doesn’t have the desired impact. Since the subject is bold, dialogues are not for the family audience. Breakup of Ayushmann Khurana with Vaani and then their reunion is not convincing.

6) Climax could have been written in a better way. It seems that the director was in a hurry to wind up the film.

Box office

Surprisingly, film has not got a good opening in the morning show. It may pick up in the evening shows and on weekends. Family audience and ladies not likely to patronise this film.