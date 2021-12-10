Sajal Aly recalls her experience of studying maths

Actor Sajal Aly revealed that she did not do well in maths in her academic life.

She made the statement when appearing as a guest in the ARY Digital morning show Good Morning Pakistan with fellow celebrity Bilal Abbas Khan.

Sajal Aly, who is currently seen in the inspirational ARY Digital serial Sinf-e-Aahan, said she and maths never got on the same page.

When being asked about her first failure, the celebrity admitted to flunking in the subject once.

“We fail in a number of things in our life that include failing in school tests,” she said. “I did not do well in maths and failed once. It was such a bad experience for me and I never got along with the subject. I did work hard though but it just did not happen.”

She went on to say that she still does not understand the subject.

Sajal Aly has received praise for her work in several hit projects namely Mehmoodabad Ki Malkain, Meri Ladli, Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewah, Kahani Aik Raat Ki, Chup Raho and others.

She is currently playing the role of Rabia Safeer in Sinf-e-Aahan. The leading cast includes Ramsha Khan, Yehali Tashiya Kalidasa, Kubra Khan, Syra Yousuf and Dananeer Mobeen as well.