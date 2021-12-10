OPPO A95 Review – OPPO brings a spec-packed, supreme phone at a great price

Pakistan, 10th December — One of the leading tech brands in the world, OPPO recently launched their highly awaited A95 smartphone, the latest entrant in their highly successful A-Series. When it comes to first impressions, the smartphone is a stylish, solid-built device that features the brand’s iconic Reno Glow Design that makes it a very attractive accessory that’ll definitely add to your glam factor.

The phone’s screen is a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with fingerprint sensing for easier unlocking and seamless usage. The A95 is a good-sized and vibrant device that is easy to carry but also big enough to enjoy videos and gaming.

From OPPO A95’s back, you can tell that the phone’s camera is going to be something extraordinary. Boasting three cameras; the phone comes with a 48MP triple camera setup and a front camera of 16MP. Once put to the test, the picture and video quality was detailed, dynamic and very impressive, especially given the reasonable price of the device.

A strong camera isn’t the only cool feature of the smartphone, the A95’s battery life and charging are one of the many features that make it such a great phone. OPPO’s new smartphone comes with a SUPERVOOC 5000mAh battery that gives you much longer phone usage without needing to recharge. Even after a few hours of gaming, social media use and phone calls; the phone can still go on for some extra hours. The smartphone’s 33W Flash Charge also makes recharging superfast and very convenient, so you can always be on the go and wire-free.

OPPO A95 has a Super Power-Saving mode, that gives you more than 2 hours of talk-time even on 5% power. The phone’s Super Night-time Standby also saves battery and keeps the phone in standby for almost 8 hours on just 2% power. Even with on-charge usage, the device never feels overheated or slowed down, which is a great feature for people who prefer to charge and work at the same time.

Specs-wise, the OPPO A95 comes packed with a plethora of features that make the phone usage feel smooth, seamless and very convenient. The device has a storage of 8+128 GB, so all your favourite memories, games and apps can be in the palm of your hands without the stress of storage shortage.

One of the phone’s best qualities are the superb gaming features that give the term phone-gaming a whole new meaning. The A95 has Game Space, which optimizes the phone’s network setting and performance to boost the phone’s memory storage while gaming. Another cool feature is the Game Focus Mode, that minimizes the non-essential notifications during game time, so you can focus on the game and feel fully immersed in the action.

All in all, the OPPO A95 is an impressive new addition to OPPO’s cutting edge line-up of innovative and attractive smartphones. The phone’s 41,999/- price point makes it an extraordinary option for users who want top-notch features, innovative specs and great camera results without breaking their budget.

