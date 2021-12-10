Under MoFA’s Science Diplomacy, envoys of African countries visit PAEC’s institutes

ISLAMABAD: The envoys of four African countries, including Tunisia, South Africa, Kenya, and Sudan, visited the two institutes of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), namely Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS) and Pakistan Institute of Nuclear Science and Technology (PINSTECH).

The visit was conducted under the Science Diplomacy initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) in collaboration with other stakeholders.

Muhammad Naeem (HI, SI), Chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) apprised the diplomats about various activities and initiatives being undertaken by PAEC in order to promote the use of nuclear science and technology for the betterment of human life and the environment.

The ‘Atoms for Sustainable Development’ approach of the PAEC is also actively leveraging the use of science and technology for the socio-economic development of the country and the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The dignitaries visited different laboratories, globally acknowledged reference libraries, and state-of-the-art facilities at the two institutions of PAEC and appreciated the level of expertise of the workforce at the institutes.

Chairman PAEC also extended potential research, technical assistance, and collaboration-related partnerships to the visiting diplomats. It was also highlighted that PIEAS is an IAEA collaborating centre and is a peak educational institution offering various study programs to students across the world.