Man named Hidayat Khilji arrested for ‘abducting, filming obscene videos of girls’ in Quetta

QUETTA: Balochistan Police Thursday arrested two suspects including Hidayat Khilji for abducting and filming obscene videos of two girls in Quetta.

Addressing a presser in Quetta, DIG Police said that a woman filed a complaint with the police regarding the abduction of her two daughters.“The woman blamed that Hidayat Khilji and his brother Khalil abducted them,” he said.

DIG further said that obscene videos and pictures of the two girls were shared on different platforms. We immediately acted against the suspects and arrested them after registering a case against them, he said. “Laptop, mobile phones, and other devices have been recovered from their possession, the DIG police said and announced a team comprising senior police officials to investigate the matter.

He further rejected reports being shared on social media regarding the higher number of women being quoted on social media who faced abduction and filming of obscene videos at their hands. The arrest of Hidayat Khilji was reported on October 3 after police claimed to have arrested the head of a gang involved in blackmailing girls after raping and filming their obscene videos.

Although chief of @BALPolice claims the police has not been pressurized by anyone to influence the case but the history of police actions vis-a-vis influential criminals is not very promising.

The incident has caused outrage on Twitter with hashtag #HIDAYAT_THE_RAPIST as netizens express their rage on the incident and demand justice for the girls and Hidayat Khilji and his brother to be severely punished. A Baloch tribal leader demanded that instead of courts, the tribe will deal with Khilji in a befitting manner.

