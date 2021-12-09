Pak vs WI: West Indies team arrives in Karachi for T20, ODI series

On Thursday, the West Indies cricket team reached Karachi for their three-match T20I and ODI series against Pakistan.

The first match will be played at the National Stadium on 13 December (Monday).

West Indies have reached Karachi for their three-match T20I and ODI series against Pakistan. The first match will be played at the National Stadium on Monday, 13 December.#PAKvWI pic.twitter.com/gjFoDpRBBN — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) December 9, 2021

Pakistan Cricket Board in a tweet said, “Enjoy your stay, we look forward to an exciting series next week.”

Moreover, Pakistan won the T20s and Test series against Bangladesh and are coming back to Pakistan. The squad will reach Karachi and Lahore while skipper Babar Azam will join the team’s boil-bubble on Dec 10.

Earlier in September, Cricket West Indies (CWI) Chief Executive Officer Johnny Grave said that the cricket body is planning to fulfil its tour commitments with all countries, including Pakistan.

“We intend to fulfil the responsibilities of tours,” he had reiterated. However, the CEO had added that the board will follow standard procedures.

Schedule for match

9 Dec – West Indies arrival in Karachi

13 Dec – 1st T20I, Karachi

14 Dec – 2nd T20I, Karachi

16 Dec – 3rd T20I, Karachi

18 Dec – 1st ODI, Karachi

20 Dec – 2nd ODI, Karachi

22 Dec – 3rd ODI, Karachi

23 Dec – Departure