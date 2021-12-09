No confirmation of Omicron variant in Pakistan: NIH

ISLAMABAD: The National Institute of Health (NIH) has said no case of Omicron, the new variant of coronavirus, has been detected in Pakistan as yet.

Responding to media reports of a “suspected case” of Omicron variant diagnosed in a female patient, the NIH clarified, “the sample is not yet confirmed to be Omicron via whole genome sequencing, which is to be performed after obtaining the sample.”

Earlier today, the Sindh Health Department said that a female patient with a travel history has been detected with the Omicron variant at a private hospital in Karachi.

It said officials are trying to find out her travel history and contacts. The woman has been discharged from hospital and is isolating at her home.