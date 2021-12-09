Captain Safdar says he and Maryam Nawaz can even live for 200 years together

Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar Awan has shared his plans for son Junaid Safdar’s valima next week.

Junaid Safdar confirmed the reports of his valima being held in Lahore last week by sharing the invite on social media. The valima is scheduled for December 17 but festivities have already kicked off at the family’s residence in Lahore. Junaid tied the knot with Ayesha Saif Khan at London’s most expensive hotel in August. Junaid’s mother Maryam Nawaz couldn’t attend it as she has been on the no-fly list.

The family has been holding intimate pre-wedding events in Lahore and videos of Hamza Shahbaz and Maryam Nawaz treating the guests to their own versions of popular songs are being widely shared on social media.

On Tuesday, however, Maryam Nawaz requested privacy around her son’s wedding in a tweet.

Muhammad Safdar during a media talk wondered why some people are making a big deal out of Maryam Nawaz’s singing at the festivities.

“A leader is a leader,” said Muhammad Safdar. “They sing, they perform anthems and can even make [people] dance.”

Safdar expressed gratitude for his “successful” marriage and remarked that he and Maryam Nawaz can even live for 200 years together.

He shared what he has planned to do at the valima as well. “The song that I have been rehearsing for four years is Vote ko Izzat Do,” Safdar said. “This very song will be played at [my] son’s wedding.”