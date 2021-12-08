According to reports, Katrina and Vicky sold their wedding telecast rights to Amazon Prime for Rs80 crore

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who are keeping their Rajasthan wedding under wraps, have officially sold the telecast rights to Amazon Prime.

The pair has agreed to an 80-crore contract in which Netflix will broadcast a four-day extravaganza celebration in Rajasthan. Vicky and Katrina’s wedding video is expected to debut in early 2022 on the digital platform.

Because of this lucrative deal, Katrina and Vicky have also got their guests sign NDAs so that nothing from the wedding is leaked before it is streamed on OTT, reports Mid-day.

On December 6, Katrina and Vicky greeted tourists at Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur with a unique letter.

“Please leave your cellphones in your rooms and refrain from uploading images or accessing social media during any of the ceremonies or events,” the statement reads. For their 120 guests, the bride and groom have devised secret codes.