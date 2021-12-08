Justice (r) Shamim in double jeopardy

The original affidavit of Gilgit-Baltistan former judge Rana Shamim has been submitted to London Home Office by Nawaz Sharif to get visa extension or political asylum in UK, sources familiar with the matter told Daily Times. “That is why the affidavit was made in front of the UK oath commissioner and not in Pakistan,” the sources said. “The architect of this affidavit is the Sharif family, like they crafted the Qatri letter in the past,” they added. As the Islamabad High Court has ordered to produce the original affidavit by Monday, Justice (r) Shamim is in a big fix because he does not have access to the document. “Now, he is making excuses and narrating false stories just to hide the facts,” the sources claimed. Political observers believe that this is not a well-thought-out strategy hence is very likely to backfire.













