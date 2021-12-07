Bizenjo orders release of non-development funds

Chief Minister Balochistan, Abdul Quddus Bizenjo ordered release of non-development funds to the local councils for ensuring clean and green environment in the provincial cities, said an official of the government on Tuesday.

Talking to APP, he said timely funds’ release would resolve the financial issues confronted by the local councils and enable them to facilitate the masses in the best possible way.

The funds would be used for the cleanliness activities and improve civic conditions of the cities, he added.

The official said the Balochistan government was taking numerous steps to make the local councils vibrant and ensure the service delivery at the municipals council level through visioning, planning and implementation.

The government was working to improve the local bodies’ performance, he said, adding development work was being carried out in different areas on a fast-track basis which had completely changed the city’s outlook.