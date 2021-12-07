Educational institutions’ role vital to get rid of drugs: Rukhsana

Parliamentary Secretary for Climate Change Rukhsana Naveed has said the government is taking all necessary steps to rid the country of drugs menace, and educational institutions can play a crucial role in this regard. She was speaking at a seminar organised by the Unique Group of Institutions to create awareness about hazards of drugs abuse, here on Tuesday. She said that drugs abuse by young generation could push them into negative activities, and by keeping a check on them and providing them with constructive environment could make them useful citizens of the country. She said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was making all-out efforts to make educational institutions drug-free.













