Earthquake jolts Swat

SWAT: A 4.4-magnitude earthquake jolted Swat and other areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province on Tuesday afternoon, causing anxiety among residents.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the magnitude of the quake was recorded at 4.4 on the Richter scale.

Its epicenter was in the Hindu Kush mountain range with a depth of 145 kilometres.

No major injury or damage has been reported yet.

Earlier, on Nov 7, tremors of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter Scale had rattled Swat and adjoining areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the tremor of the moderate quake had a depth of 120 kilometres and its epicentre was the Hindu Kush mountain range in Afghanistan.