Health Minister inaugurates online drugs sale licensing system

Additional Secretary Dr Suhail shared the objectives of online system of drug sale licensing.

The health minister said, “The government is introducing a system of automation in Punjab to facilitate people as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.”

“Through Centralized Drug Licensing Public Portal, people will be registered online for issuance and renewal of drug licenses”, she said.

Dr Yasmin said, “The Drug Sale Licensing Portal shall end the prospects of long queues and delays. After physical inspection of the place, the license shall be available for applicants online through dashboard portal.”

For any query or guidance, people may contact 1033. Applicant may get online guidance on online licensing.

She further told that a bar coded system for medicines is also in pipeline.

She also appealed people to relinquish self-medication.