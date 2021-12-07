Ali Sethi composes soundtrack for ‘Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam’

Having dropped initial glimpses from the show and with swelling anticipation, Zee5 Global has now released the original soundtrack of Zindagi’s next original.

Titled ‘Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam’ based on the title of the show, the song is composed by ace writer and musician Ali Sethi, sung by Farheen Raza Jaffry and penned by Farjad Nabi. The song takes viewers into a dark, gritty world of suspense and thrill and has a sensuous vibe.

“The song encapsulates the essence of this show and is the best possible invitation to it. It embodies a playful yet empowered feminine voice that I had wanted for the theme song. The mix of desi and western, contemporary, and vintage is simply brilliant. Kudos to the team behind it.” said Creator and Director of the show, Meenu Gaur.

“I loved working on this song – it allowed me to explore an old-fashioned cabaret vibe, the sort of smouldering item numbers that were all the rage in 1970s masala flicks. I’m so glad we got to showcase Farheen’s extraordinary voice too, along with Anthony Soshil’s vintage jazzy arrangement. The song is new-old, tender-harsh. I hope audiences like it as much as I do.” said Ali Sethi

“While writing the lyrics I wanted to translate the inner voices of the Qatil Haseenas with verses that beguile, bewitch and burn. Ali Sethi has rendered them perfectly because of his rare power to inhabit several emotions simultaneously. I’d say it is the first desi noir song of its kind, echoing the vision of the series fully.” shared Farjad Nabi the lyricist for the song.

Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam is a compilation of seven stories of seven women who wrest back control and redefine the word femme fatale. Written by Farjad Nabi and Meenu Gaur, the series showcases stories of love, lust, power, and redemption woven in a web of betrayal, angst, and revenge. Each story from the anthology depicts the fearlessness of women and their determination to avenge deceit. At the core of the stories are a mystery, suspense, intrigue with twist endings.

The series features an eclectic cast comprising of leading actors from the subcontinent including Sanam Saeed, Sarwat Gilani, Mehar Bano, Faiza Gillani, Beo Raana Zafar, Eman Suleman, Samiya Mumtaz, Saleem Mairaj, Ahsan Khan, Osman Khalid Butt, and Sheheryar Munawar, Omar Rahim, Kashif Hussain, Fawad Khan and Hajra Yamin.

Don’t forget to tune into Zee5 on December 10th, 2021, for the thrilling new series Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam

