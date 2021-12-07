Sam Asghari goes all out for Britney Spears’ 40th birthday trip

Britney Spears is feeling like one “Lucky” gal during her birthday month. The pop star, who turned 40 on Dec. 2 and celebrated her milestone birthday with fiancé Sam Asghari, recently jetted off to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to enjoy a romantic getaway.

The Grammy winner shared behind-the-scenes footage of their trip on Instagram, which included a massive balloon display with her name spelled out, a sweet serenade from a mariachi band and other festivities. Britney’s birthday celebration proved to be extra special this year. Not only was her 13-year conservatorship terminated last month, but a Cabo source exclusively tells E! News how Sam went above and beyond for her during their four-day vacation.

“She hasn’t been to Mexico in a long time and thought it was the perfect place to ring in her 40th birthday,” the insider explains, adding, “Sam went all out it to make it special for her and to let her know how much she is loved.”

According to the source, the couple stayed at a beachfront suite at the Las Ventanas resort.

“When they arrived, they were greeted by mariachis and festive décor to celebrate Britney,” the insider describes. “On the morning of Britney’s birthday, Sam surprised her with birthday balloons, tons of flowers and a beautiful cake.”

Some of the pair’s activities together, according to the source, included working out in the gym, hanging out in their room and soaking up the sun at the beach.

“They walked down to the beach for some tanning time in the afternoon,” adds the insider. “They finished the day with dinner for two and fireworks over the ocean. It was the perfect day for Britney to enjoy her favourite thing: the beach and the sun.” As the source put it, “She seemed very appreciative of Sam and was always showering him with kisses and hugs.”

On a different day, the source said the two lovebirds “rented a yacht and sailed around the bay at sunset.”

“Britney looked very relaxed and happy the entire time,” the insider continued. “She was giggling, dancing and really enjoying herself. She had a great trip to Cabo and a big smile on her face.”

Sam’s romantic gestures started well before he and Britney flew to Mexico.

On Dec. 1, he gushed over the “Circus” musician, writing on Instagram, “I call you Lioness because I admire your relentless strength, I’m inspired by your beautiful heart, I celebrate your smile that lights up my world.”

He added, “Everyday is your birthday my queen. Happy 1st birthday to my wife.”

Britney shared a sweet post of her own with Sam, sharing, “Oh the precious joy today!!! Me and my fiancé are so excited to be going away.”

“I’m so blessed and grateful!!!! Tears of joy today… Thank you for all the b-day wishes,” the singer wrote in a separate Instagram post.

Another source previously told E! News that Britney was “so excited to celebrate” her milestone birthday.

“It’s the first birthday where Britney doesn’t feel like she’s just withering away,” the source said. “This year, they’re happy to celebrate Britney getting older because she’s finally growing into her true self.” The insider continued, “She finally feels like she has purpose and Britney wants to celebrate that to the fullest.”