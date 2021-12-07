Pakistan’s first plastic road inaugurated in Islamabad

Pakistan’s first plastic road is paved with recycled plastic and a coalition of willing partners with the aim to create a scalable solution for plastic to be used in high-value production.

First of its kind plastic road has a length of one kilometer on Ataturk Avenue that was a project of Coca-Cola Pakistan having joint cooperation with Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the National Incubation Center (NIC). Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed formally inaugurated the plastic road on Monday. On the occasion, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a vision to find solutions that serve the common man.

“I’m happy to say that this road is part of his vision because it provides jobs, saves the government repairs cost and above all, and protects our environment,” he maintained, adding that the road is a good global practice.

On the occasion, Vice President Coca-Cola Pakistan and Afghanistan Fahad Ashraf said that this road belongs to all Pakistanis, and all the people who care about progress. “We are marching into the next year with pride and humility knowing that we have done a very small part to improve the environment,” he said.

He recalled that chiefly, the objective of the project is to protect the environment, but if scaled up to other roads in rural areas, urban centers and national highways, the impact to both development and environment will be large scale, not cosmetic. Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Amer Ali Ahmed said: “This plastic road project will set the stage for the future of innovation within our joint sustainability drive with the Coca-Cola company. What is particularly exciting is how this opens us up to the possibility of now making this a reality across the nation.”

Representing the strategic leadership of the NIC, Parvez Abbasi said, “We have successfully demonstrated a formula that works for Pakistan. Our work doesn’t end here but in fact starts here. We now must ensure all partners who are for a better planet step in and support this public-private partnership by doing their part.”

Attending the inauguration, Sinan Cem Sahin noted, “With Pakistan’s proactive stance on exploring innovative solutions for environmental issues, it was fitting that we are launching this solution for the first time as a system here in Islamabad at this historic road.”

The event was hosted by leading television anchor and journalist Juggun Kazim. Also in attendance at the event was Activist for Disability and Goodwill Ambassador to UN Women Pakistan Muniba Mazari, conservationists who have worked towards a greener Islamabad, journalists and NGOs like WWF and the renowned packaging industry representatives from the packaging industry alliance called CORE.

A ceremonial walk was arranged by students, wilderness experts, people with disabilities, trans communities as well as leaders from the private sector.