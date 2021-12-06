COVID-19: Pakistan records 10 deaths, 336 new cases in last 24 hours

On Monday, the latest stats released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed that the country has reported 10 coronavirus deaths and 336 new cases in the last 24 hours (Sunday).

After adding the fresh 336 cases, the number of total infections now stands at 1,287,161. However, the overall death toll surged 28,777, which represents a ratio of 2.2 percent.

Moreover, a total of 42,944 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 336 came COVID positive.

Whereas, the infection rate was recorded at 0.78 percent. Although, the number of patients in critical care was 862.

Statistics 6 Dec 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 42,944

Positive Cases: 336

Positivity %: 0.78%

Deaths : 10

Patients on Critical Care: 862 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) December 6, 2021

However, as of yesterday, 858 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries now climbed to 1,246,464 with a 96.8% recovery rate.

As of Monday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 11,920.

On the previous day, fresh cases in all provinces were administered as 66 new cases in Punjab, 156 in Sindh, 67 in KP, 43 in Islamabad, 3 in AJK, 1 case in Balochistan, while no case has reported in Gilgit Baltistan.

Furthermore, a total of 476,830 coronavirus cases in Sindh, 443,519 in Punjab, 180,383 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,930 in Islamabad, 33,507 in Balochistan, 34,579 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,413 in Gilgit-Baltistan have so far been confirmed by NCOC.