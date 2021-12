CM inaugurates Dinshaw B. Avari Road

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday alongwith Bahram Avari inaugurated Dinshaw B. Avari Road constructed from Keamari Bridge to Khamees Gate, Keamari for Rs40 million.

The soft inauguration ceremony was attended by Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Shah, Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Bahram D. Avari and his entire family members, and other notables of the Parsi community.

The Dinshaw B. Avari road connects the seaport to Karachi, including its Industrial areas and up-country imports and exports, popularly known as the `Gateway to Pakistan’. The CM said, “Its improvement in all respects for smooth and swift flow of freight traffic to and from Pakistan, holds pivotal importance”. Mr Shah said that the road also led to the passenger pier to transport public and goods to the Baba & Bhit Islands and Manora.

He said that previously, the condition of the road was very dilapidated which resulted in the prolonged delays and traffic jams thus causing fatigue and wastage of fuel.

The CM said that the Sindh government through KMC undertook the improvement of the road which included the repairing of existing tracks and improvement of drainage system which has remained the main cause of its deterioration, besides, electrification of the road has also been upgraded.

Although the road spans two- kilometers only but its improvement & upgradation has transformed the area in many aspects, Murad Ali Shah said and added that apart from the road in the Keamari district, the Sindh government has invested Rs.1400 million in the construction of road from Mai-Kolachi to Y-Junction, Rs.650 million on development of `Manora Beach Front’ Rs.500 million on the Mason road, Rs.1037 million on development of SITE roads at 15 different locations and construction of Jetties on Baba, Bhit and Mubarak Village.

The CM said that the said road has been so named in respect of Mr. Dinshaw Byramji Avari, born on 22nd August 1902, in a humble family, Mr. Dinshaw Byramji Avari studied in an orphanage as his mother had passed away and his father had to work during the day.