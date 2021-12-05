A tale of two flags: Pakistan and Kazakhstan

When Kazakhstan became an independent country on December 16, 1991, Pakistan was among the earlier countries to recognize it. Then, well before the birth of Pakistan and Kazakhstan, All India Muslim League under the chairmanship of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, adopted a resolution on February 23, 1942 at Delhi. In this resolution, it was urged on the Government of India to make proper arrangements and provisions for Muslim Kazakhs who, compelled by Soviet atrocities, had migrated to India during 1926-1939. Consequently, they were settled peacefully in northern parts of India (northern areas of current Pakistan).

In order to celebrate the 30th anniversary of brotherly relations of Pakistan, let us have an analytical look at the national flags of both countries.

Flag is one of the main symbols of the state that represents its sovereignty and identity. Kazakhstan flag is the result of a national contest won by Shaken Niyazbekov. The flag was officially adopted in 1992. Just like most national flags, the choice of design, color and pattern is full of symbolism. The state flag of the Republic of Kazakhstan presents a rectangular breadth of the blue color with the image of the sun in its center having a soaring steppe eagle underneath. Along the flagstaff, there is a vertical band with the national ornamental patterns. The images of the sun, rays, eagle and ornament are of golden color.

Blue color is main element of Kazakhstan flag that is a symbol of sky and water. Shaken Niyazbekov, the designer of the flag, attributed the symbolism of blue to peace, tranquility and well-being. The color also stands for the great skies under which traditional nomadic Kazakh people have lived. The blue sky has great symbolic meaning in Turkic culture. The ancient Turkic people always looked forward to the Sky for their prayers. Sky blue color background of the flag also reflects unity of various cultures and people of Kazakhstan who are most diverse nation with 107 ethnic groups.

The eagle on the flag of Kazakhstan is a steppe eagle, seen commonly across the country. The bird has been a symbol of many Kazakh tribes for centuries. It represented freedom from barriers and opportunity to soar above constraints. Eagle also symbolizes the ambition of young Kazakhstan state to have a flight into bright future. Another implication of eagle is the power of the state and astuteness.

The sun in the center of Kazakhstan flag with 32 rays above the golden steppe eagle in flight represents freedom and high ideals of Kazakh people. The sun is the source of life and energy, therefore, silhouette of the sun symbolizes life. The sun also symbolizes natural abundance and wealth. If you look at Kazakhstan flag a little closer, you will see that the sun’s rays are like grain. And the grain is the basis of abundance and prosperity. The total number of rays is 32. On the left side of the flag, an ornamental column is made up of the national pattern KoshkarMoiz (horns of ram).

The national flag of the Republic of Pakistan is dark green in color with a white vertical bar, a white crescent in the center and a five point star. The national flag of Pakistan was adopted in its present form during a meeting of the Constituent Assembly on August 11, 1947, just three days before the country’s independence. Pakistan’s first Prime Minister NawabzadaLiaquat Ali Khan presented the national flag in the Constituent Assembly of Pakistan. The flag was designed by AmiruddinKidwai, who chose to base his design on the flag of the All-India Muslim League, a political party that worked towards the establishment of an independent nation for Indian Muslims.

Green is a traditional symbol of Islam, which is the most common faith in Pakistan. The green field makes up the majority of the flag in order to reflect the fact that Islam is the nation’s majority religion. The white stripe represents the country’s religious minorities. The combination of the two colors reflects the intentions of the nation’s founders to create an Islamic nation that respected the rights of other religions. Green and white are further seen as symbols of prosperity and peace.

The flag is commonly referred to as the “Flag of the Star and Crescent,” which is mentioned in the third verse of country’s national anthem. The crescent represents progress while the five-rayed star symbolizes light and knowledge.

Pakistan’s national flag must never fly below another flag. If the flag is located beside another flag, Pakistan’s must be flown on the right side. If there are multiple flags, the national flag must be in the centered or to the right of the center flag in cases where there are even numbers. Pakistan’s flag must never be buried or put into a grave.

There are four days when the flag is required to be flown at full mast. These are Pakistan Day, Independence Day, the birthday of Muhammad Iqbal and the birthday of Muhammad Ali Jinnah. On the anniversary of their deaths, the flags must be flown at half-mast.

It is evident that the flags of Pakistan and Kazakhstan highlight vision, ideology and nationalism of both brotherly countries which are entering a new era of bilateral relations in the aftermath of NATO withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The writer is a senior banker based in Kazakhstan, with keen interest in Central Asian studies. He can be reached out at rafeeq_kz@yahoo.com.