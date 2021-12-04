Last solar eclipse of 2021 starts

The last solar eclipse of the year has begun but it will not be visible in Pakistan, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

As per Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the total solar eclipse will be visible in areas surrounding South Africa, South Australia, South America, the Atlantic Ocean, the Pacific Ocean, Antarctica and the Indian Ocean.

The solar eclipse began at 10:29am Pakistan Standard Time while the total eclipse will take place at 12pm and will end at 2:37pm.

When will the solar eclipse take place in these areas?

Partial Eclipse begins at 10:29 PST

Total Eclipse begins at 12:00 PST

Greatest Eclipse at 12:33 PST

Total Eclipse ends at 13:07 PST

Partial Eclipse ends 14:37 PST