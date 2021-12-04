Sialkot incident inquiry report within 48 hours

SACM and Spokesman Punjab Government Hasaan Khawar has strongly condemned the tragic incident of Sialkot and said that PM Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to hold high level inquiry of this awful incident.

Hasaan Khawer said that report of this inquiry will be surfaced within 48 hours besides ensuring immediate action against all the accused involved in this heinous act. He further disclosed that 50 accused involved in the incident have so far been apprehended while rest of the accused are being identified with the help of CCTV footage and NADRA.

He further stated that government is investigating the incident from all aspects.

He said that first Police party reached the spot about 20 minutes after receiving the first call on 15, however, the government would take strong and immediate action even if there was any delay or negligence in the response from the police.

In this case, justice will not only be done, but it will be seen to be done, he said. RPO and Commissioner Gujranwala Division are present on the scene of the crime.

These views were expressed by Hasaan Khawar during a press conference at DGPR Office with Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and Special Assistant PM Maulana Tahir Ashrafi. IG Punjab Rao Sardar was also present on this occasion.

He said that Islam is the torchbearer of peace, tolerance, and brotherhood. No society in the world, including Pakistan, would allow such an inhuman act. On this occasion, Maulana Tahir Ashrafi said that ulema from all schools of thought have strongly condemned this tragic incident.

This abominable incident has brought shame on the whole country. He further said that the main objective of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s initiatives like establishment of Rehmatul-lil-aalemeen Authority is to spread the true spirit of Islam and its teachings in the society so that such anti-Islam incidents could be avoided in future.