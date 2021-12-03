PM for effective system of CWAs to ensure welfare of overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed to make the system of Community Welfare Attaches (CWAs) effective and operational to ensure the welfare and betterment of Overseas Pakistanis – a precious asset for the country.

The Prime Minister was talking to his Advisor on Overseas Pakistanis Ayub Khan Afridi, who called on him here.

Matters relating to the dual nationality with Spain and the issuance of visa for Pakistanis living abroad without Pakistan-origin card were discussed in the meeting.