Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to have secret code names for every wedding guest: report

New couple-to-be in Bollywood Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are allegedly getting married in December and as per reports, the couple has a strict protocol surrounding their nuptials.

Both Vicky and Katrina have decided upon a secret guest list with separate code name for each attendee, as per reports. The Bollywood bigwigs, that are supposed to arrive at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan next week, will have confidential IDs to maintain privacy.

“The identity of the special guests attending Katrina and Vicky’s wedding will be kept confidential. For this, the hotel has allotted codes instead of name tags to all the guests. Hotel room service, security and bouncers will be provided to the guests according to these codes. This has been implemented so that no one gets to know which guest is staying in which room,” reports said.

Meanwhile, neither Vicky nor Katrina have admitted to a wedding ceremony publicly. The couple has allegedly been dating since 2019.