SMEDA invites applications for On-Premises Training Program for SMEs

The Small Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) has invited applications for the On-Premises Training Program for Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) on a first come first served basis to promote and encourage the SMEs sector of the country. The National Business Development Program for SMEs (NBDP) is a project of SMEDA, funded through the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP), according to the SMEDA document. The training program has a duration of 1 to 3 days and is conducted by quality-assured trainers from the private sector with customized training material on the basis of SME needs. The successful SMEs would be given access to premium training services at their business location. The training key component includes SME competency profiling, training need assessment, customized training material and training execution.













